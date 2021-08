At 16, track and field athlete Ezra Frech is one of the youngest athletes ever to represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games. But his path to Tokyo wasn’t an easy one. He and his parents spoke to Donna Farizan for TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “I’ve sort of been underestimated by whole life,” Ezra says. “I know I will persevere no matter what.”Aug. 20, 2021