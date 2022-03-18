This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers
TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on middle school basketball phenomenon, Jenica Lewis, who is one of the nation’s most sought out players at just 14 years old. Lewis has 18 college offers waiting for her already and says the WNBA is her ultimate goal. Her dad says words can’t describe how proud he is of his daughter and her actions off the court are even more admirable.March 18, 2022
