14 arrested in connection with ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies across Los Angeles
00:28
Thirteen adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with the “smash-and-grab” robberies at stores across Los Angeles. More than $330,000 worth of goods were swiped in 11 separate incidents since mid-November. Police are still looking for more suspects.Dec. 3, 2021
