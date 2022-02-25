Lack of diversity in comic books leads 13-year-old to create his own

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DeJuan Strickland is a self-proclaimed comic book lover, but says growing up he didn’t see many superheroes who looked like him. So, he decided to create his own. In our series Together We Rise, TODAY’s Al Roker puts the spotlight on the middle schooler making his mark in the comic world.
Feb. 25, 2022
