12-year-old girl saves 4-year-old boy after he falls into a sewer hole

12-year-old Sadie Peterson’s quick thinking helped save a boy’s life after he fell into a sewer hole in Buffalo, Minnesota. The young boy’s mother thanked Sadie for stepping in to help her son, saying, “You saved him and I don’t think he’d be here if you weren’t here. I’m so thankful that God put you here today.” KARE’s Heidi Wigdahl reports.June 14, 2022