A young artist, Joe Whale, who has a growing legion of fans around the world has recently signed a deal with Nike. Whale’s black and white and has already illustrated characters for a Scholastic chapter book series! NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022
12-year-old ‘doodle boy’ inks deal with Nike
