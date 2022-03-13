12 missiles strike near US consulate in Iraq

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’08:06
4 adorable hedgehogs get cozy for Sunday Mug Shots01:09
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion03:14
Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 8101:57
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?03:50
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world04:25
Snowy winter storm leads to massive vehicle pile-up in Pennsylvania00:19
Two MoMA employees stabbed by man whose membership was revoked00:23
Now Playing
12 missiles strike near US consulate in Iraq00:18
UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Bipartisan majority pushes for more aid for Ukraine02:40
Biden administration to send $200 million to Ukraine for military defense01:23
Russia fires on Ukraine training base near Poland as it widens attacks03:33
Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’07:50
Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city02:41
Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says02:33
What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?01:49
Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children01:22
The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis05:07
Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students02:43
Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos03:38
12 missiles strike near US consulate in Iraq00:18
Overnight, at least 12 missiles struck near a U.S. consulate in Iraq. Officials there believe they were fired by Iran. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’08:06
4 adorable hedgehogs get cozy for Sunday Mug Shots01:09
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion03:14
Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 8101:57
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?03:50
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world04:25