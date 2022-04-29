IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

110-million-year-old velociraptor skeleton goes up for auction

04:36

The 110-million-year-old skeleton of a velociraptor found in Montana has made its way to Rockefeller Center at Christie’s Auction House. James Hyslop joins Hoda Kotb and Al Roker and says it could sell for more than $6 million and will likely end up in a museum.April 29, 2022

