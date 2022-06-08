IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

11-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on 'AGT' singing 'Amazing Grace'

01:38

During a taping of “America’s Got Talent,” Simon Cowell returned from his break early after hearing the singing voice of 11-year-old Madison Baez. The judges invited Baez to perform onstage where she then earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel.June 8, 2022

Prank ends with a Golden Buzzer for 11-year-old singer in an ‘AGT’﻿ first

