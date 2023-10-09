IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk
The American Heart Association says one in three adults has three or more risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and or metabolic disorders, a new condition defined as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome or CKM. Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down the four stages of CKM.Oct. 9, 2023
New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk
