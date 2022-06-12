‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

With so many American companies allowing employees to do their jobs remotely, there’s been a migration from major cities to smaller, more rural areas. Those who are moving love the lower cost of living, but how do the area’s longtime residents feel? NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on “Zoom towns” that popped up over the pandemic.June 12, 2022