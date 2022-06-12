IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary with 2 Sunday Mugs!

    01:14

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

  • LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy

    02:35

  • Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13

  • Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?

    02:13

  • Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’

    02:15

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

TODAY

‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

03:48

With so many American companies allowing employees to do their jobs remotely, there’s been a migration from major cities to smaller, more rural areas. Those who are moving love the lower cost of living, but how do the area’s longtime residents feel? NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on “Zoom towns” that popped up over the pandemic.June 12, 2022

What are 'Zoom towns'? Families across the US are trying out this remote work trend

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary with 2 Sunday Mugs!

    01:14

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All