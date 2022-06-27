IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • This skincare company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10
  • Now Playing

    ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Westminster winner Trumpet gives Maya Rudolph a big hug!

    04:19

  • Bloodhound makes history winning best in show at Westminster

    02:04

  • College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

    01:13

  • Man ‘ambushed’ by kittens gets them ready for new homes

    01:01

  • Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

    01:19

  • Purrrfect match: Adventurer, backpacking kitty take on wilderness

    04:05

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?

    01:10

  • Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations

    05:17

  • Baby giraffe makes debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

    00:34

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • Pets find homes after being left behind by Ukrainians fleeing war

    02:08

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

    03:48

  • Diddy shares how he’s preparing to host Billboard Music Awards

    06:00

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics

    00:34

  • Dog personality comes more from nurture than nature, trainer says

    02:49

TODAY

‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

03:41

Mr. Happy Face, the newly-crowned winner of the “World’s Ugliest Dog" contest, joins TODAY with his owner Jeneda Benally. Benally explains why she first entered him into the contest, his adoption story and how he is adjusting to his newfound fame.June 27, 2022

  • This skincare company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10
  • Now Playing

    ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Westminster winner Trumpet gives Maya Rudolph a big hug!

    04:19

  • Bloodhound makes history winning best in show at Westminster

    02:04

  • College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

    01:13

  • Man ‘ambushed’ by kittens gets them ready for new homes

    01:01

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All