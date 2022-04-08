'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' gets 2nd season

- Now Playing
'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' gets 2nd season00:41
- UP NEXT
‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors for the first time ever00:39
Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis00:58
Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap02:13
Tyra Banks and Kim Kardashian open up on being underestimated05:18
Aidy Bryant talks 10 years at ‘SNL,’ new adult cartoon 'Human Resources'08:14
Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’04:51
Mark Wahlberg reveals he financed passion project, ‘Father Stu’05:07
Michelle Pfeiffer talks tackling role of Betty Ford in 'The First Lady'04:12
Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first01:09
‘This Is Us’ co-stars react to Chrissy Metz's impressive Wordle win00:53
Patricia Arquette confirms ‘Severance’ renewed for 2nd season05:24
What to watch in April 2022: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The First Lady,’ more04:53
Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap00:54
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony00:53
Al Roker shares details of upcoming rare interview with Obama01:54
Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp04:42
Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties07:50
Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in04:09
Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet00:40
- Now Playing
'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' gets 2nd season00:41
- UP NEXT
‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors for the first time ever00:39
Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis00:58
Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap02:13
Tyra Banks and Kim Kardashian open up on being underestimated05:18
Aidy Bryant talks 10 years at ‘SNL,’ new adult cartoon 'Human Resources'08:14
Play All