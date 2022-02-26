IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Twelve-year-old Aryanna stepped up to the altar where her mom was about to get married and surprised the groom with an enclosed envelope. Aryanna said she had waited “2555 days for this moment” she could ask the groom to be her father.
Feb. 26, 2022 Read More
‘Will you be my dad?’ Girl surprises groom with adoption request at wedding 01:04
