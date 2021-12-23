IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

  • What to watch this winter

    05:13

  • Michael Keaton to play Batman in HBO's upcoming 'Batgirl' movie

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big after losing prize over technicality

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Britney Spears sings her heart out in new video

    00:45

  • Festive movies and shows to watch this holiday season

    05:03

  • Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at his local pizza parlor

    01:28

  • Meet the renowned New Jersey sculptor of celebrities and icons

    03:52

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo says it’s time for show to end

    01:09

  • Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting

    05:27

  • Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’

    01:45

  • Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021

    05:42

  • Melissa Joan Hart talks about her new Christmas movie

    04:36

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

  • Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performance

    01:11

  • Harry Potter stars reunite for TV special: TODAY shares a look

    01:15

  • UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigation

    02:40

  • ‘Sex and the City’ castmates respond to allegations about Chris Noth

    02:31

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games

    02:57

  • 2021’s most memorable moments on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

    06:58

  • A little meme time: Zany captions for Hoda & Jenna with giant cocktails

    01:23

TODAY

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big after losing prize over technicality

01:11

“Wheel of Fortune” fans were furious after a contestant said all the right words before time ran out, but was not awarded the prize due to a technicality. After losing out on the prize, an Audi Q3, the automaker reached out to personally gift her a new ride.Dec. 23, 2021

  • What to watch this winter

    05:13

  • Michael Keaton to play Batman in HBO's upcoming 'Batgirl' movie

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big after losing prize over technicality

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Britney Spears sings her heart out in new video

    00:45

  • Festive movies and shows to watch this holiday season

    05:03

  • Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at his local pizza parlor

    01:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All