‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big after losing prize over technicality
01:11
Share this -
copied
“Wheel of Fortune” fans were furious after a contestant said all the right words before time ran out, but was not awarded the prize due to a technicality. After losing out on the prize, an Audi Q3, the automaker reached out to personally gift her a new ride.Dec. 23, 2021
What to watch this winter
05:13
Michael Keaton to play Batman in HBO's upcoming 'Batgirl' movie
01:03
Now Playing
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big after losing prize over technicality
01:11
UP NEXT
Britney Spears sings her heart out in new video
00:45
Festive movies and shows to watch this holiday season
05:03
Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at his local pizza parlor