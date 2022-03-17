IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

TODAY

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric

01:13

“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Chris Bryant lived every player’s nightmare when he solved a puzzle but incorrectly said a word that was already fully revealed. Instead of saying “sweet dreams are made of this,” he said “sweet dreams are made of these.”March 17, 2022

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant mispronounces famous lyric, and who are we to disagree?

