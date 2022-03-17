‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Chris Bryant lived every player’s nightmare when he solved a puzzle but incorrectly said a word that was already fully revealed. Instead of saying “sweet dreams are made of this,” he said “sweet dreams are made of these.”
