‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations
Nominations for the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards were announced Monday, and “West Side Story” and “Belfast” led the pack with 11 nominations each. “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” each earned 10.Dec. 14, 2021
