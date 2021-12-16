'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says
04:05
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the omicron variant, booster shots and how likely it is you’ll have to reschedule your holiday plans. "We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive," he says.Dec. 16, 2021
