‘We have no alternative but to work with the Taliban,’ former CIA director says

06:22

Retired Adm. James Stavridis and former CIA director John Brennan, now both NBC News security analysts, join TODAY to comment on the deadly attack on Kabul’s airport. “There’s no good solution here,” Stavridis says. “Let’s get this thing done by the 31st and step away.” Brennan says, “We have no alternative but to work closely with the Taliban. They control all the area outside that airport.”Aug. 27, 2021

