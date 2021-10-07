‘We have definitely turned the corner’ on COVID-19, doctor says

Joining TODAY to comment on positive signs in the nation’s COVID-19 numbers, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s school of public health, says, “I think the worst is behind us.” With Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots coming along with vaccinations for kids, he predicts, “we go into the holidays with a whole new set of tools.” He adds that at-home testing kits will be another important tool.Oct. 7, 2021