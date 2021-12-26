‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85
01:56
Ken Kragen was not only manager to Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers and many other stars, but he was a driving force behind the hit “We Are the World,” which generated tens of millions of dollars for famine relief in Africa. He went on to create “Hands Across America,” a campaign that led to nearly five million people holding hands nationwide to raise awareness of hunger issues in the U.S. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 26, 2021
