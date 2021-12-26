IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021

    08:37

  • Where do all of those holiday returns really go?

    04:02

  • Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith Essay

    02:09
    ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

    01:56
    Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • Sunday TODAY team poses for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:10

  • Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather

    00:27

  • Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

    00:43

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 90

    02:28

  • Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says

    04:26

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

  • Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

    07:17

  • Dog sneaks a sip while family poses for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:59

  • Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

    03:56

  • ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98

    01:24

  • Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope

    03:46

  • Was the tornado disaster an effect of climate change? Scientists aim to find out

    04:46

  • Massive fire rips through QVC distribution building

    00:21

  • Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

    02:08

  • How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?

    03:21

‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

01:56

Ken Kragen was not only manager to Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers and many other stars, but he was a driving force behind the hit “We Are the World,” which generated tens of millions of dollars for famine relief in Africa. He went on to create “Hands Across America,” a campaign that led to nearly five million people holding hands nationwide to raise awareness of hunger issues in the U.S. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 26, 2021

