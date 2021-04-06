‘Vaccine will win out in the end,’ doctor says

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, tells TODAY that “all the data suggests our vaccines are going to hold up” against virus variants like the “double mutant” strain that has just appeared in the U.S. for the first time. He thinks “we’re still a few weeks away” from being able to safely have sports events like Monday’s Texas Rangers game, attended by nearly 40,000 people. He also says “it is relatively safe to travel” if you’re double-vaccinated, and says the “virus spreads through air, not through surfaces.”