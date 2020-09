Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, predicts that President Trump “will come out and try to steamroll Joe Biden” at Tuesday night’s presidential debate and says that if Biden manages to “not look weak, he’s a step closer to the presidency.” Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill tells TODAY she thinks “it’s going to be a good night” for Biden, adding, “This is going to be about health care tonight more than anything else if Joe Biden has his way.”