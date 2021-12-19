‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98
After surviving the Holocaust, Henry Orenstein moved to the U.S. to become a toymaker, singlehandedly helping in create the “Transformers” toys, which spawned a massive franchise of action figures, movies and more. Orenstein, whose life was spared back in a concentration camp because the Nazis wanted to use his inventive mind to create a secret weapon, died this week at home in New Jersey at 98. Sunday TODAY’s Hallie Jackson remembers a life well lived.Dec. 19, 2021
