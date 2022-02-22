IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

TODAY

‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency

04:39

The new Netflix documentary “Tinder Swindler” follows the stories of women who thought they found love but ended up losing thousands of dollars to alleged fraud. The U.S. government is on high alert, saying romance scams hit record highs last year, with some scammers turning to cryptocurrency to trick victims. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022

