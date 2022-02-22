‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency
04:39
Share this -
copied
The new Netflix documentary “Tinder Swindler” follows the stories of women who thought they found love but ended up losing thousands of dollars to alleged fraud. The U.S. government is on high alert, saying romance scams hit record highs last year, with some scammers turning to cryptocurrency to trick victims. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022
Hoda and Jenna celebrate twos-day: 2/22/22!
01:40
Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’
05:11
Now Playing
‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency
04:39
UP NEXT
Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest
03:45
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'
04:21
Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY