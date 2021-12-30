'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022
04:17
Share this -
copied
With less than two days until the new year, there’s a productivity hack making waves on social media to help you manage stress in 2022. The strategy, called time blocking, helps you dedicate chunks of your day to certain activities to get more things done. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Morgan Radford explains how it works and shares ways to implement it into your own schedule.Dec. 30, 2021
Now Playing
'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022
04:17
UP NEXT
Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications
01:51
Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebration
04:50
Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world
02:04
US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge
02:48
CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half