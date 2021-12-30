IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022

With less than two days until the new year, there’s a productivity hack making waves on social media to help you manage stress in 2022. The strategy, called time blocking, helps you dedicate chunks of your day to certain activities to get more things done. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Morgan Radford explains how it works and shares ways to implement it into your own schedule.Dec. 30, 2021

