‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison
Netflix’s “Tiger King” Joe Exotic was re-sentenced to 21 years in prison for trying to hire two different men to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. His punishment was reduced by one year after he pleaded with the judge for leniency as he begins cancer treatment.Jan. 29, 2022
