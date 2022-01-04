IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022

    01:34

  • Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

    01:16

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08

  • Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

    00:46

  • Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?

    04:58

  • Meet the 'fearless' teacher inspiring students to find their voices

    14:03

  • Hoda and Jenna remember ‘national treasure’ Betty White

    02:07

  • Movies and series to watch in January 2022

    04:50

  • Watch Carson Daly’s daughter Goldie adorably crashes his live segment

    01:40

  • Baked by Melissa CEO shares her recipe for salad that went viral on TikTok

    06:56

  • Kenan Thompson talks season 2 of ‘Kenan,’ remembers Betty White hosting ‘SNL

    05:33

  • John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

    01:00

  • Watch never-before-seen cold open of ‘The Office’

    01:04

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

  • Janet Jackson’s life is focus of new documentary

    01:33

  • Betty White’s legacy lives on as fans remember her legendary career

    04:44

TODAY

‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

08:33

Since its premiere back in 2016, the world has been watching and falling in love with the Pearson family on “This Is Us.” Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas join TODAY live from Los Angeles to talk about the sixth and final season that begins Tuesday, as well as the real-life family they have grown into.Jan. 4, 2022

  • IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022

    01:34

  • Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

    01:16

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All