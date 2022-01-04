IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers 08:16
Ahead of the start of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” the cast, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how they’re preparing for the series to end, as well as how much the show has changed their lives and the lives of people who watched the show.
Jan. 4, 2022
