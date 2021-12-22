‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says
04:47
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, joins TODAY to comment on President Biden’s response Tuesday to the surging spread of the omicron variant. “There really is no need to panic,” she says. “We are in a very different place than we were two years ago: We have vaccines, we have boosters.” She adds, “There are going to be breakthrough cases of omicron, but they will certainly be milder if you’re vaccinated and boosted.”Dec. 22, 2021
