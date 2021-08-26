‘There is no evidence COVID vaccine affects fertility,’ doctor says

Dr. Tara Shirazian, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Health, joins TODAY to talk about the troubling surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among pregnant women. “In general, pregnant women are a more vulnerable population of patients,” she says. “Having a COVID vaccine really arms and protects them against severe disease.” She adds that there is no evidence that the vaccine affects fertility or increases risk of adverse events during pregnancy.Aug. 26, 2021