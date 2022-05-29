IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

  • Tropical storm Agatha becomes first named hurricane of the season

    00:18

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20
  • Now Playing

    ‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden, First Lady head to Uvalde to mourn 21 lives lost

    02:09

  • Everything we know about the Uvalde school district police chief

    03:05

  • Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26

  • Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug

    01:18

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13

  • Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47

  • What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Second victim of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo laid to rest

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

TODAY

‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says

02:06

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss whether gun control laws may change following the Uvalde shooting. “We dance around the problem here in Washington,” Todd says, adding that what he calls “reactive policy making” does not “deal with the fact that there are more guns than people in America.”May 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All