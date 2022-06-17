‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangle

- Now Playing
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangle05:57
- UP NEXT
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming05:46
‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylines05:17
‘Father of the Bride’ remake will make you laugh and “shed one or two tears”04:45
TODAY Exclusive: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’24:11
Royal photographer reveals the stories behind photos of Queen Elizabeth07:09
Brett Gelman dishes on a “scarier, action-packed” season of ‘Stranger Things’05:51
What to read this summer: best books for the warm-weather months05:25
What to watch this summer: new and returning TV shows to look out for06:54
10 must-see movies of the summer07:55
Jon Huertas reflects on Miguel’s ‘This Is Us’ journey03:36
Emmy Rossum talks portraying ‘billboard queen’ Angelyne05:22
Andrew McCarthy reflects on the moment he realized he wanted to be an actor06:07
Chris Meloni reveals story behind ‘Law & Order’ set pics with Mariska Hargitay03:35
‘Golden Girls’ writer reflects on finale 30 years later07:35
Melanie Lynskey on working with Jessica Biel in true-crime series ‘Candy’06:47
Lisa Jakub and Analise Scarpaci talk ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical coming to life05:19
Claire Foy and Paul Bettany on the true story behind ‘A Very British Scandal’04:23
The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeable05:18
‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’06:53
- Now Playing
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangle05:57
- UP NEXT
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming05:46
‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylines05:17
‘Father of the Bride’ remake will make you laugh and “shed one or two tears”04:45
TODAY Exclusive: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’24:11
Royal photographer reveals the stories behind photos of Queen Elizabeth07:09
Play All
Play All