TODAY

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors for the first time ever

00:39

For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, the next episode of “The Simpsons” will star deaf and hearing impaired actors. The new episode will follow Lisa Simpson as she finds out the son of her music idol was born deaf.April 8, 2022

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf actors, American Sign Language for the first time

