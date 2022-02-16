‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)
With “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” set to be released next week on Disney+, the show released new photos of the guest stars that will pop up throughout the series. Get ready for appearances by Lizzo, Jaden Smith and TODAY’s Al Roker!Feb. 16, 2022
