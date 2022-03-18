‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set
Grant Major, who is nominated for an Oscar for his production design in “The Power of the Dog,” dishes on what it was like transforming a New Zealand farm into the Montana ranch seen in the film.March 18, 2022
