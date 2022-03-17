IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

See first trailer for Mike Myers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’

01:02

The first trailer has been released for Mike Myers’ new comedy show “The Pentaverate” in which he plays seven different characters. The Netflix shows starts streaming May 5.March 17, 2022

