'The Old Gays' meet a young fan in heartwarming moment

Michael "Mick" Peterson, Bill Lyons, Robert Reeves and Jessay Martin –– better known as TikTok's beloved "The Old Gays" –– met with 6-year-old Evan McLeod and his mom, Eeka, and they were dressed for the occasion. Evan loves to wear dresses, so the foursome wore dresses, too, in an effort to show Evan that there are men in the world like him.Dec. 12, 2021