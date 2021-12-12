'The Old Gays' meet a young fan in heartwarming moment
00:43
Share this -
copied
Michael "Mick" Peterson, Bill Lyons, Robert Reeves and Jessay Martin –– better known as TikTok's beloved "The Old Gays" –– met with 6-year-old Evan McLeod and his mom, Eeka, and they were dressed for the occasion. Evan loves to wear dresses, so the foursome wore dresses, too, in an effort to show Evan that there are men in the world like him.Dec. 12, 2021
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album
12:41
Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role
05:12
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise
03:46
Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book
04:50
Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY
03:28
Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild