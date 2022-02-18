‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on being renewed for final season

Stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast join the 3rd Hour of TODAY in honor of the premiere of the show’s fourth season. The actors weigh in on the show being renewed for a fifth and final season. “I feel like I’m just hitting my stride, and this show has certainly been a big part of that,” Shalhoub saysFeb. 18, 2022