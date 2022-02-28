‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters
06:53
Share this -
copied
Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron and Kevin Pollak, who star as the parents and in-laws of the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” share how their characters develop in season four and what they love about playing them.Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters
06:53
UP NEXT
‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson
07:08
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters
04:45
Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars
01:11
Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings
04:58
Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America