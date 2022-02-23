‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters04:45
UP NEXT
Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars01:11
Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings04:58
Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America05:35
Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie08:26
Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?02:00
Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions05:01
Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy05:35
David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet05:31
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’04:58
Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’04:18
Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’06:51
‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show03:42
Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog04:09
The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two06:33
Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress05:40
‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most04:41
Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White03:28
‘Cobra Kai’ star Peyton List teases what’s ahead for season 406:24
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ voice actor reflects on the holiday film06:20
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters04:45
Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and more tease the biggest changes their characters experience in the latest season of the hit comedy show.Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters04:45
UP NEXT
Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars01:11
Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings04:58
Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America05:35
Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie08:26
Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?02:00