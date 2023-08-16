'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
UP NEXT
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged
02:05
Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello
06:59
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
11:17
Devyn Simone lays down the law on these relationship dilemmas
07:44
Should you pay for your friend’s dinner on their birthday?
03:30
7 ways to decompress and bring joy to your life every day
04:26
Maria Shriver shares her approach to being a mother-in-law
05:18
See couples play relationship trivia for a chance to win prizes!
04:03
Spice up date night with these fun ideas and products
05:44
How to avoid 'seasonal zombie-ing' and other dating dilemmas
06:23
How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile
05:05
Author Helen Ellis on secret to keeping spark alive in relationships
04:21
Hoda and Jenna see if they can answer questions about each other
02:51
Is food-feeding cute PDA or over the line?
03:25
La La Anthony talks new rom-com, new outlook on dating
06:37
Bobbie Thomas on inspiring women to get back in dating game
04:57
Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval
05:11
77-year-old plans her dream wedding — to herself!
01:53
Handwritten proposal divides the internet
02:03
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
Copied
Sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram joins Hoda and Jenna to answer burning relationship questions, including trying new things in the bedroom, working with a routine-oriented partner, and how to feel more confident after pregnancy.Aug. 16, 2023
Now Playing
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
UP NEXT
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged
02:05
Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello
06:59
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
11:17
Devyn Simone lays down the law on these relationship dilemmas
07:44
Should you pay for your friend’s dinner on their birthday?
03:30
7 ways to decompress and bring joy to your life every day
04:26
Maria Shriver shares her approach to being a mother-in-law
05:18
See couples play relationship trivia for a chance to win prizes!
04:03
Spice up date night with these fun ideas and products
05:44
How to avoid 'seasonal zombie-ing' and other dating dilemmas
06:23
How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile
05:05
Author Helen Ellis on secret to keeping spark alive in relationships
04:21
Hoda and Jenna see if they can answer questions about each other
02:51
Is food-feeding cute PDA or over the line?
03:25
La La Anthony talks new rom-com, new outlook on dating
06:37
Bobbie Thomas on inspiring women to get back in dating game
04:57
Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval