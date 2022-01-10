‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast
00:40
A reboot of the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners” is reportedly in the works with a female-focused cast. No cast has attached to the project yet, but actor and writer Damon Wayans Jr. is set to produce alongside “Black-ish” writer Lindsey Shockley.Jan. 10, 2022
