IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a perfect cup of coffee with these 6 Consumer Reports-approved items

  • Now Playing

    'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38
  • UP NEXT

    $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • How to celebrate bridal showers on a budget

    05:42

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52

  • Easy DIY ideas to spruce up items you already have in your home

    05:00

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

    03:35

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

  • Here are some micro ways to have a macro effect on sustainability

    06:14

  • GE recalls 6 refrigerator models due to fall risks

    00:23

  • Want to light up your rooms? Here are 3 bright ideas

    04:31

  • Refresh your space for spring with these trendy new products

    03:45

  • How to navigate through the cutthroat real estate market

    05:11

  • Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances

    04:44

  • Embrace your green thumb with these tips for nurturing plants

    04:35

  • DIY Easter craft projects: Sock bunny, jellybean flower, more

    03:32

  • Martha Stewart gets creative with Easter decor using less eggs

    05:28

  • Redecorating? Avoid these mistakes when designing your rooms

    04:49

TODAY

'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

07:38

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the creators behind “The Home Edit,” stop by Hoda Kotb's office to spruce up and organize her space. See the before and after!April 25, 2022

‘Home Edit’ star Joanna Teplin reveals how Clea Shearer is recovering after double mastectomy

  • Now Playing

    'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38
  • UP NEXT

    $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • How to celebrate bridal showers on a budget

    05:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All