TODAY

‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary

00:45

“The Godfather” is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a return to movie theaters. Director Francis Ford Coppola spent more than one thousand hours re-mastering all three films, with the first hitting theaters once again on February 25th and a 4K Ultra HD digital version available on March 22nd.Jan. 15, 2022

