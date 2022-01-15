‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary
00:45
Share this -
copied
“The Godfather” is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a return to movie theaters. Director Francis Ford Coppola spent more than one thousand hours re-mastering all three films, with the first hitting theaters once again on February 25th and a 4K Ultra HD digital version available on March 22nd.Jan. 15, 2022
Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting
00:24
Now Playing
‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary
00:45
UP NEXT
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal
05:32
‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong talks playing 11 characters in 1-woman play
05:31
Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’
04:01
Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)