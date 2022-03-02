‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character
Denée Benton, who plays Peggy Scott in HBO's “The Gilded Age,” speaks about advocating for Peggy behind the scenes, working with Broadway vet Audra McDonald, and tackling the complex relationship between Peggy and Marian, played by Louisa Jacobson.March 2, 2022
