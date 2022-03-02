IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • Now Playing

    ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions

    05:01

  • Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy

    05:35

  • David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet

    05:31

  • ‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’

    04:58

  • Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’

    04:18

  • Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’

    06:51

  • ‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show

    03:42

  • Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog

    04:09

  • The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two

    06:33

  • Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

TODAY

‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

05:19

Denée Benton, who plays Peggy Scott in HBO's “The Gilded Age,” speaks about advocating for Peggy behind the scenes, working with Broadway vet Audra McDonald, and tackling the complex relationship between Peggy and Marian, played by Louisa Jacobson.March 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All