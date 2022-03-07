IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’ 05:13 Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation 05:30 Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress 06:29 Will Smith and Michal B. Jordan team up for ‘I Am Legend’ sequel 00:22
Now Playing
‘The Batman’ earns nearly $130 million during opening weekend 00:27
UP NEXT
What to watch in March: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Turning Red’ and more 04:44 Steve Harvey on new show, colorful wardrobe, working out with Michael B. Jordan 12:07 Ryan Tedder on taking 5 years to perfect OneRepublic’s new song, ‘West Coast’ 02:17 Hoda and Jenna play throwback pop culture game 02:36 Saniyya Sidney talks playing Sasha Obama in ‘The First Lady’ 05:09 See Evan Rachel Wood transform into Madonna for Weird Al biopic 00:20 Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’ 06:26 Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature 03:29 Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis 03:51 People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue 00:28 Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married 05:29 Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere 00:34 Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made' 02:32 Hoda Kotb reflects on the end of her SiriusXM radio show 05:12 Kate McKinnon talks Carole Baskin role, favorite 'SNL' character 05:56 ‘The Batman’ earns nearly $130 million during opening weekend 00:27
In its opening weekend, “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson brought in nearly $130 million at the U.S. box office. It’s the second-largest opening since the pandemic, only behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
March 7, 2022 Read More Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’ 05:13 Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation 05:30 Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress 06:29 Will Smith and Michal B. Jordan team up for ‘I Am Legend’ sequel 00:22
Now Playing
‘The Batman’ earns nearly $130 million during opening weekend 00:27
UP NEXT
What to watch in March: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Turning Red’ and more 04:44