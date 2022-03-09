Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

Emmy nominated writer, producer and host Amber Ruffin stops by Studio 1A to talk about starting her show, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” with a dance party and margarita joking, “I get heartburn everyday.” She also simultaneously writes and appears on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “It’s really easy actually because you just write a little more and whatever he takes he can have and whatever I take is leftover.” Ruffin is also writing a broadway adaptions of the film, “And Some Like It Hot.”March 9, 2022