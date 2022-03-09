IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from 'Late Night' to Broadway

05:26

Emmy nominated writer, producer and host Amber Ruffin stops by Studio 1A to talk about starting her show, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” with a dance party and margarita joking, “I get heartburn everyday.” She also simultaneously writes and appears on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “It’s really easy actually because you just write a little more and whatever he takes he can have and whatever I take is leftover.” Ruffin is also writing a broadway adaptions of the film, “And Some Like It Hot.”March 9, 2022

