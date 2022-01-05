‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt teases season 3 with new photo
01:06
Share this -
copied
A new photo posted online by Coach Beard actor, Brendan Hunt, has fans pumped for season 3 of “Ted Lasso.” The actor shared a photo from an airplane runway alongside co-star, Jason Sudeikis, captioned, “Here we go.”Jan. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work
04:52
Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation
05:20
Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults
03:25
Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022
04:23
Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19