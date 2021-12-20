IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and more 04:25 Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about ‘Being the Ricardos’ 05:02 John Oliver meets comedian who does impression of him 00:50 ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs with no in-person audience due to COVID 02:22 How a TikToker traded up from a bobby pin to a new house 04:00
Now Playing
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 3rd-biggest box office opening of all time 02:11
UP NEXT
Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado 03:56 ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98 01:24 Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor 07:17 Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut 03:04 Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down 01:12 Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guest 01:01 Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways 00:52 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previews 00:56 Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman 00:37 TODAY surprises two women who create joy year-round for foster kids 06:14 Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband' 05:13 Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs 04:13 Christmas by the numbers: Steve Kornacki reveals America's holiday favorites 04:23 TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility 05:37 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 3rd-biggest box office opening of all time 02:11
In its opening weekend, the latest Spider-Man movie smashed box office records, raking in $253 million. Many are hoping it’s a sign of better times ahead for an industry that’s struggled throughout the pandemic. NBC New Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
Dec. 20, 2021 Read More Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and more 04:25 Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about ‘Being the Ricardos’ 05:02 John Oliver meets comedian who does impression of him 00:50 ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs with no in-person audience due to COVID 02:22 How a TikToker traded up from a bobby pin to a new house 04:00
Now Playing
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 3rd-biggest box office opening of all time 02:11