TODAY

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 3rd-biggest box office opening of all time

02:11

In its opening weekend, the latest Spider-Man movie smashed box office records, raking in $253 million. Many are hoping it’s a sign of better times ahead for an industry that’s struggled throughout the pandemic. NBC New Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 20, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores third-biggest debut in box office history

